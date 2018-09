SAN DIEGO — Firefighters were tackling a fire at a home in Clairemont Sunday afternoon.

A neighbor called about 4:15 p.m. to report a blaze at a home in the 3700 block of Mt. Almagosa Place, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue spokesman Jose Ysea.

Crews arrived at the scene to find the outside of the structure and part of a bedroom in flames, Ysea said.

No one appeared to be home at the time, and there were no reported injuries.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.