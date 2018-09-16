Driver rescued after crashing into concrete light pole in South Bay

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Firefighters worked to rescue an 18-year-old man trapped inside a vehicle after crashing into a light pole in Chula Vista Sunday.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Olympic Parkway and Heritage Road, according to the Chula Vista Fire Department.

Authorities say the pole ended up on the victim’s lap and electrical lines were cut to save the victim. The rescue took about an hour from start to finish.

Chula Vista Fire Department posted on Twitter that “Firefighters are working to rescue a trapped victim in eastern Chula Vista. Please be advised a helicopter will be landing at Olympic and Heritage. Please stay away from the area.”

The victim’s injuries were considered life-threatening, said Chula Vista Fire Department.

This is a developing story. We will continue to keep this story updated as more details become available.