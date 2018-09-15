KAABOO: 3-day festival is sold out

DEL MAR, Calif. — For the first time, KAABOO, San Diego’s largest music, art and comedy festival, has sold out all three nights.

Organizers said an estimated 40,000 people will attend the three-day festival at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, making KAABOO the second largest event in San Diego, after San Diego Comic-Con.

“I like just being here with everyone listening to good music,” said one festival-goer.

“I think it’s a great way to bring people together from different demographics,” a festival-goer said. “There’s old music and new music. People are enjoying everything.”

KAABOO is bigger and safer than ever before, organizers told FOX 5. Earlier this month, a man fired a gun outside of the fairgrounds earlier during an Ice Cube concert. At KAABOO, festival goers can expect a larger security team than last year, metal detectors, and wands.

Organizers also want festival-goers to stay safe when travelling to and from the fairgrounds. This year they expanded their partnership with Uber. The rideshare service is consolidated to one area to cut down on traffic in the area.

KAABOO worked with Uber to put a cap on surge pricing. Rides from the “Uber Zone” are subject to a $7 surcharge, according to the app. The “Uber Zone” is located just outside of the festival gates.

Another new feature of KAABOO this year is the ability to stream performances online. Click here to watch.