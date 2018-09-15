Democrats crowd Encinitas community center for Mike Levin, Gavin Newsom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENCINITAS, Calif. -- Dozens of people gathered at the Encinitas Community and Senior center to hear from several democrats including Mike Levin and Gavin Newsom.

In Encinitas in North San Diego Co, crowd of Dems hoping for #BlueWave to take back GOP Rep @DarrellIssa seat turn out to see @GavinNewsom and @MikeLevinCA pic.twitter.com/82ZN74rfMF — Carla Marinucci (@cmarinucci) September 16, 2018

Levin is running for 49th district seat which includes part of San Diego County. Newsom is running for governor of California.

Both candidates are rallying their supporters around issues such as environmental quality, education, and social justice.

Thanks to the 500+ who joined us for our rally in Encinitas tonight with @GavinNewsom. A packed house ready to #FlipThe49th! pic.twitter.com/eJbXNPrdbV — Mike Levin (@MikeLevinCA) September 16, 2018

"I think everyone has done a great job. I believe if we can keep this momentum going, we will in November," Levin said.