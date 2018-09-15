Democrats crowd Encinitas community center for Mike Levin, Gavin Newsom

ENCINITAS, Calif. -- Dozens of people gathered at the Encinitas Community and Senior center to hear from several democrats including Mike Levin and Gavin Newsom.
Levin is running for 49th district seat which includes part of San Diego County. Newsom is running for governor of California.
Both candidates are rallying their supporters around issues such as environmental quality, education, and social justice.
"I think everyone has done a great job. I believe if we can keep this momentum going, we will in November," Levin said.