Unsubstantiated threat at West Hills High stemmed from Instagram message

SANTEE, Calif. — An Instagram message threatening students at West Hills High School in Santee was found to be unsubstantiated, authorities said Friday morning.

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department became aware of the social media message Thursday around 7:30 p.m. The message warned students not to come to school Friday or they would get hurt, said sheriff’s Sgt. Phil Beaumont.

Authorities declared the threat was unsubstantiated after discovering the original post was made by a student of a school with a similar name on the other side of the country.

The initial threat came from a student at Western Hills High School in Frankfort, Kentucky. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department school resource officer said the threat was scratched into a stall of the girl’s restroom Thursday.

As a precaution, extra patrols were at West Hills High School in Santee Friday, said Sgt. Beaumont.

“Student safety is our priority and we encourage students and parents to report suspicious activity and/or possible threats,” sheriff’s Lt. Karen Stubkjaer stated.

Anyone with information about a threat should call the sheriff’s department or Student’s Speaking Out Hotline at 888-580-8477 or online.