Top L.A. transportation planner named new head of SANDAG

SAN DIEGO — A longtime Southern California transportation planner was named Friday the new executive director of the San Diego Association of Governments.

Hasan Ikhrata has worked for the past decade as executive director of the Southern California Association of Governments, an agency he joined in 1994. He previously worked for the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority and the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

SANDAG Chairman Terry Sinnott called Ikhrata “a proven consensus builder” and a “heavy hitter” in the government sector.

SANDAG has been looking for a new director since former director Gary Gallegos resigned in August 2017. Gallegos, who had directed SANDAG since 2001, left office after the release of a report detailing SANDAG’s miscalculations of sales tax revenue from 2016’s Measure A, which voters rejected at the ballot box that November, and efforts to hide the agency’s knowledge of its error for months.

SANDAG’s executive director reports to a board of directors comprised of 21 elected officials from around the county and oversees the agency’s staff of roughly 370 annual $1.3 billion budget.