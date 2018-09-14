San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer endorses John Cox for governor

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer Friday announced he is endorsing gubernatorial candidate John Cox for the November election.

“We need to reform Sacramento so it’s working for us again,” Faulconer said in a statement. “Millions of forgotten Californians face unaffordable housing, struggling schools and the worst poverty rate in the country. It’s time for new ideas to turn Sacramento around, and John Cox is the best choice for the job. He will never stop fighting for our communities.”

Faulconer is a Republican, as is Cox, and has governed largely as a moderate over the majority blue San Diego since taking office in 2014 and winning a second term in 2016.

Cox has garnered support from, most notably, President Donald Trump as well as former San Diego City Councilman Carl DeMaio, the San Diego Deputy Sheriffs Association and Rep. Darrell Issa, R-CA 49.

Cox is running against current Lt. Gov. and former San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom. Average polling from RealClearPolitics showed Newsom ahead of Cox by 23.4 percentage points in July.