Off-duty deputy stops robbery at San Marcos Verizon

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — An off-duty deputy came across a robbery at a Verizon store Friday morning.

Shortly after 11:00 a.m., an off-duty deputy saw three people robbing a Verizon store located in the 700 block of Center Drive in San Marcos. When the deputy attempted to intervene, the three thieves fled the business and got into a vehicle waiting outside, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department.

San Marcos deputies arrived shortly after and located the suspected vehicle. The four people involved in the robbery headed northbound on Interstate 15, leading deputies into Riverside County. The vehicle collided with another vehicle and a tractor trailer before all four fled on foot. One thief was caught on the freeway while the other three ran into a commercial district. Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted in finding the three others, San Diego Sheriff’s Department said.

Authorities took one suspect to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries before they were brought into custody.

California Highway Patrol is conducting the traffic collision investigation and San Diego Sheriff’s Detectives processed the crime scenes.

All four were booked into custody at the Vista Detention Facility. The investigation of the Verizon store robbery is on-going.