Man expected to make full recovering following stabbing in Sherman Heights

SAN DIEGO — A man was stabbed in the neck in the Sherman Heights area Friday by a suspect who he had given a ride to, police said.

It happened shortly after 3:15 a.m. near 19th Street and Island Avenue, San Diego police Officer Steve Bourasa said.

The 35-year-old victim was standing in front of a business in the 2200 block of Imperial Avenue when he was approached by a man and a woman, Bourasa said. After a brief conversation, the man and the woman got into the victim’s vehicle and the three traveled to a location near the intersection of 19th Street and Imperial Avenue.

The group got out of the vehicle, an argument ensued and the male passenger took out a knife and stabbed the driver twice in the neck, Bourasa said. The suspects then fled the scene on foot.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of stab wounds that were not believed to be life-threatening, Bourasa said.

There was no indication that the victim knew the man or the woman, Sgt. Michael Stirk said.

The man suspected of stabbing the victim was described as around 50 years old and was wearing black pants, according to police. He remains at large.

Central Division detectives were investigating the incident.