Man arrested after brief police pursuit in College Area

SAN DIEGO — A man was arrested after stealing a truck and leading officers on a short chase in College Area, said police.

San Diego police say a man left his truck running while he entered the Union Bank in the 6600 block of University Avenue when the suspect entered the vehicle.

The truck was located by police shortly after the victim contacted them. Once located, the suspect led police on a short pursuit down College Avenue. The suspect then hit another vehicle upon entering a parking lot where the chase came to an end.

The suspect was not initially cooperative with police, but eventually exited the vehicle, said Lt. Michael Swanson with San Diego police.

The suspect is facing auto theft, hit-and-run and felony evasion charges, said Lt. Swanson.