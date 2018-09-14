Highland man arrested in largest drug trafficking bust in recent history

SAN DIEGO– A man was arrested this week for methamphetamine trafficking after authorities seized 156 pounds of drugs, one of the largest seizures in the Southern District of California’s recent history.

34-year-old Marisol Chavez-Morales of Highland was identified by a source who said Chavez “offered to sell large amounts of methamphetamine and heroin” to them. Drug Enforcement Administration agents instructed the source to negotiate with Chavez, who agreed to supply 130 kilograms of meth, 6 kilograms of black tar heroin and 11 kilograms of “China White” heroin for $775,000. The two agreed to meet at a restaurant downtown on Friday, September 7, to exchange the drugs for money, according to the DEA.

Chavez arrived at the restaurant driving a silver Chevrolet Cruze and parked next to the source’s vehicle. Agents approached the vehicle and discovered approximately 71.5 kilograms of methamphetamine. Multiple vacuum-sealed brick packages containing suspected heroin were also found in the vehicle, according to officials.

The drugs were seized and Chavez was arrested. During his hearing Thursday, Chavez declined to seek bond. His next court date is scheduled for September 25.