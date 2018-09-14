FBI seeking help to identify East County bank robber

EL CAJON — The FBI and San Diego Violent Crimes Task Force are asking for help to identify a tall, thin thief who robbed an East County bank Friday, authorities said.

The man handed a demand note to a teller at the Mission Federal Credit Union in the 700 block of North Johnson Avenue in El Cajon at approximately 10:49 a.m., according to the FBI.

Though the bandit displayed no weapon, his written message made reference to one he supposedly was carrying, the federal agency reported.

After the clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of cash, the robber walked out of the office and fled the area on foot.

He was described as a slim, roughly 6-foot white man in his 50s, wearing khaki shorts and a blue-striped polo shirt.

Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to call the San Diego FBI at 858-320-1800 or Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477. Tipsters can also contact the agencies anonymously online at http://www.fbi.gov/tips or at http://www.sdcrimestoppers.org.