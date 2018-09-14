Family car returned after thief abandons it

SAN DIEGO — A family got their stolen car back Friday afternoon after the suspected car thief took police on a pursuit ending in Mission Bay.

The man ditched the car near Mission Bay Park and fled the scene on foot. The search was eventually called off after police were unable to locate the suspect. Authorities believe the man is in his 20’s.

San Diego Police initially ran the silver Honda Civic’s plates near Fashion Valley Mall shortly before 4 p.m. Friday.

The man driving the car refused to stop, leading police on a chase. Officers say the man even blew threw railroad crossing guards trying to evade them.

“It’s nice to get the car back, but it’s just disappointing really,” said car owner Jacob Scott.

Scott and his family arrived at Mission Bay to find their car heavily damaged. They say the car was initially stolen from their University Heights neighborhood Saturday.

Despite the reckless joy-ride the suspect took, Scott is taking the high road saying, “I can’t speculate what’s going on in his life. Nothing but forgiveness and really hope his situation gets better so he doesn’t go out and do it again”