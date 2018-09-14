Extra trolley service added for Saturday’s Aztec game

SAN DIEGO — There will be increased trolley service Saturday for the San Diego State Aztecs’ home game against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Sycuan Green Line will drop off fans near the San Diego County Credit Union Stadium, according to Metropolitan Transit Service officials.

Trains will depart most Green Line stations every 15 minutes throughout the day, while MTS will increase the number of pre- and post-game trains. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

There also will be increased service beginning at 4:45 p.m. between SDSU Transit Center and the stadium, and at 5 p.m. from Old Town Transit Center to the stadium.

Additional trains will depart the stadium as needed, although some may only travel as far as SDSU to the east and Old Town to the west, MTS said.

MTS suggested these park-and-ride locations: Hazard Center Station, 1,500 free parking spots (lower level only); Old Town Transit Center, 412 free parking spots; Grantville Trolley Station, 404 free parking spots; and El Cajon Transit Center, 469 free parking spots.