Eric Trump, wife attend GOP fundraiser in La Jolla

SAN DIEGO -- President Donald Trump’s middle son, Eric, and his wife, Lara, attended a private GOP fundraiser luncheon in La Jolla Friday.

The Trumps were seen leaving the luncheon at the Marine Room next to the La Jolla Beach and Tennis Club at La Jolla Shores.

The fundraiser was for several Republican candidates.

A roundtable discussion and lunch cost $5,000 per couple and $2,500 per person.

Trump did not speak with the media, but many who attended talked with Fox 5.

“The economy is going great. California is not forgotten. President Trump knows about California. They have a dream California will once again be a Republican state and so we’re here to fight the good fight and get Republicans elected come November," said Tony Krvaric, chairman of the GOP San Diego County.

Retiring Rep. Darrell Issa also attended the luncheon, but Rep. Duncan D. Hunter, who has been indicted for allegedly misusing campaign funds, was not there.

Rep. Issa declined to speak to the media.

Diane Harkey, who's looking to fill Issa's seat, attended the luncheon.

Trump later attended an event in Carlsbad to stump for Harkey.

During his father’s run for the presidency, Eric, 34, and his wife helped with fundraising and made numerous campaign appearances on Trump’s behalf.