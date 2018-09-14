Driver ditches stolen car, runs away on foot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Police chased a stolen car from Fashion Valley Mall to Mission Bay Park Friday afternoon, but the driver ditched the car and escaped on foot.

The pursuit began around 4 p.m. after patrol officers ran the license plate on a grey Honda sedan in the Fashion Valley area. The report came back that the car had recently been reported stolen. When officers tried to pull the car over, the driver sped off eastbound on Friars Road and then made a U-turn and headed back to the west. At one point during the chase, the stolen car crashed through the arms of a lowered train crossing barrier, damaging the front end and windshield.

A short time later, the driver ditched the car near the Mission Bay Hilton Hotel and ran away on foot.