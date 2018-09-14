Dan + Shay invite concert attendees to House of Blues after Rascal Flats cancels  

SAN DIEGO — Dan + Shay are holding a surprise pop-up concert Friday night at the House of Blues after Rascal Flats cancelled their show hours before it was scheduled to begin.
Rascal Flats tweeted at 4:30 p.m., three hours before the show was scheduled to start, to say they were cancelling the concert due to a sick band member.
Dan + Shay tweeted shortly after about having a surprise show for fans. Tickets are first come first serve.
Ticket refunds are available at the point of purchase, according to Live Nation Entertainment.