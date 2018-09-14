Dan + Shay invite concert attendees to House of Blues after Rascal Flats cancels  

SAN DIEGO — Dan + Shay are holding a surprise pop-up concert Friday night at the House of Blues after Rascal Flats cancelled their show hours before it was scheduled to begin.

Rascal Flats tweeted at 4:30 p.m., three hours before the show was scheduled to start, to say they were cancelling the concert due to a sick band member.

We’re so sorry to have to let you know that due to an illness in the band, we have to cancel tonight’s show in San Diego. Refunds are available at point of purchase. — Rascal Flatts (@rascalflatts) September 14, 2018

Dan + Shay tweeted shortly after about having a surprise show for fans. Tickets are first come first serve.

SAN DIEGO! We’re bummed about the show with @rascalflatts being canceled tonight, but we still want to play for you. Surprise pop-up full band show at @HOBSanDiego tonight. TICKETS AVAILABLE AT DOOR

(First come, first serve) DOORS AT 7:00 PM 🌴🌴🌴🌴 — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) September 15, 2018

Ticket refunds are available at the point of purchase, according to Live Nation Entertainment.