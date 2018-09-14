Brush fires break out behind Mission Valley IKEA

SAN DIEGO– Firefighters were called to Mission Valley Friday to put out two small brush fires behind IKEA.

The fire was reported at 5:27 p.m. off the 2100 block of Fenton Parkway, near a stretch of trolley tracks and SDCCU Stadium, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department was accessing the fire through the SDCCU Stadium gate.

There are no reports of structural threats. According to witnesses, the blazes may have been intentionally set, a city spokesman says.

No further details were given at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.