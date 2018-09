CAMP PENDLETON– A brush fire was reported on the grounds of Camp Pendleton,¬†according to the base’s public-affairs office.

There is no immediate word on the size of the blaze, which is in an open training area and posing no structural threats, Marine Corps officials say.

The fire is burning deep inside of the Zulu impact area. It poses no threat at this time to anything. Smoke will be visible the rest of the day. https://t.co/FObsUOqc98 — Camp Pendleton (@MCIWPendletonCA) September 14, 2018

The fire poses no threat at this time but the smoke will be visible for the remainder of the day, according to officials.

