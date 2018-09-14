Authorities identify man killed in single-vehicle freeway crash in Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO — Authorities Friday identified a 57-year-old Chula Vista man who was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash when his minivan struck a barrier on Interstate 15 in Mission Valley.

Felipe Campos Garcia was headed south on I-15 in a Dodge Grand Caravan approaching the connector to Interstate 8 about 12:10 a.m. Wednesday when he struck the barrier for unknown reasons, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The crash left Garcia’s minivan disabled in a lane on southbound I-15, where paramedics found him, the Medical Examiner’s Office said. He was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital, where he died at 9:02 a.m.

The cause of death was listed as multiple blunt force injuries.

The California Highway Patrol was investigating the crash