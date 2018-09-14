AR-15 among dozens of guns seized from man accused of shooting city worker

SAN DIEGO — Authorities uncovered and seized an assault rifle along with dozens of handguns and other rifles and explosives from the home of a University Heights man suspected of shooting a city employee who was working to restore water to his home on Labor Day, the City Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department bomb squad found and took the cache Sept. 7 while serving what is known as a “gun violence restraining order” against the home owner and accused shooter, 79-year-old Nathan Brogan, officials said.

The weapons stockpile included an AR-15 with a 200-round drum magazine, 34 additional rifles and 21 handguns from Brogan’s home, the city attorney’s office said.

The bomb squad also removed took 75,000 rounds of ammunition as well as explosives, among them a smoke grenade and 4.5 pounds of loose black powder, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Brogan has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a firearm and shooting at an inhabited dwelling or occupied vehicle. He has pleaded not guilty, and remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail.

