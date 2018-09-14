3 brothers accused of trying to sell 20,000 fentanyl tablets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO-- Three brothers were arrested Thursday in El Centro after attempting to sell over 20,000 tablets of fentanyl to undercover agent, according to federal prosecutors.

Jose Atalo Felix-Beltran, Arturo Felix-Beltran and Osvaldo Felix-Beltran drove to a restaurant in El Centro where they tried to sell thousands of tablets of fentanyl to a buyer who was actually an undercover agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration. During the bust, two of the brothers attempted to run but were arrested shortly after a brief foot chase. The third brother was arrested after putting up a fight, according to U.S. Attorney, Adam Braverman.

"This is a significant seizure and I’m very happy that thousands of deadly pills will not make it to the streets,” said U.S. Attorney Adam Braverman. “But we are seizing fentanyl at an alarming rate. Despite our relentless efforts to interdict this dangerous drug and educate the community, people are still risking their lives. The next pill you take could very well be your last. Don’t do it.”

The seized fentanyl tablets were manufactured to look like 30 mg tablets of oxycodone, officials reported. The combined weight of the tablets was approximately 2.23 kilograms of fentanyl. The street value of the drugs was estimated to be approximately $600,000, according to the officials.