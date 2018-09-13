× UCSD and Nikon open new medical research center

SAN DIEGO — UC San Diego Thursday announced the opening of its new Nikon Imaging Center, a research facility with cutting-edge microscopy and imaging technologies.

Nikon’s newest research center is the third of its kind in North America — along with Harvard Medical School and the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. Nikon also has research facilities in England, France, Germany, Singapore and Japan.

The Nikon Center is located in the Leichtag Family Foundation Biomedical Research Building at the UCSD School of Medicine. UCSD’s partnership with Nikon includes the donation of more than $2.5 million in new equipment. UCSD researchers plan to use the research center for education purposes as well as medical science.

“UC San Diego’s partnership with Nikon is very exciting because it will enrich both the scientific research capabilities and educational activities on campus,” said UCSD professor Dr. Samara Reck-Peterson, a member of the School of Medicine’s department of cellular and molecular medicine.