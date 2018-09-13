Flying tire hits CHP officer working unrelated crash on I-15

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A California Highway Patrol officer was injured Thursday morning when he was hit by a tire that flew off of a passing car.

Authorities told FOX 5 the officer was working an unrelated rollover crash around 1:45 a.m. on southbound Interstate 15 near Friars Road when a vehicle passing by lost a wheel.

The officer was taken to a hospital to be treated for a broken leg, authorities said.

"Three of the studs broke off the axel. I'm not sure what happened or if the lug-nuts were loose," the driver said.

All of the lanes on I-15 reopened.