× Longtime KUSI anchor David Davis dies in Texas crash

SAN DIEGO – Former KUSI anchor and reporter David Davis, who retired from the television station earlier this year, has died in a traffic accident in Texas.

Davis was killed in a crash near Dallas while on a cross-country road trip, KUSI reported Wednesday night. It was unclear when it occurred.

He joined KUSI in January 2003.

Davis anchored in four states and won several awards for his work, including coverage of the Jeffrey Dahmer capture and weeklong 9/11 reports from New York, according to KUSI.

He earned a degree in communications from the University of Tennesee at Knoxville.

Davis was married with two children, according to KUSI.

“We pass along our condolences to the Davis family and all those he touched here in San Diego,” KUSI said in a statement.