× Former La Jolla Country Day teacher charged with sexually assaulting minor

SAN DIEGO — A former La Jolla Country Day School teacher who was recently hired to teach at a school in San Jose has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a minor in San Diego, the District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Jonathan Sammartino, 35, who had just finished his first week at the Harker School in San Jose, was charged with statutory rape, oral copulation of a minor and digital penetration of a minor.

Officials at La Jolla Country Day School could not immediately be reached for comment.

According to his Linkedin profile, Sammartino taught at La Jolla Country Day from 2012 to 2016 and then taught at the French American International School in San Francisco. He was teaching AP Psychology at his new school.

After his arrest in Santa Clara County on Tuesday, Sammartino posted bail and is due in court for arraignment Oct. 23 in San Diego.

He faces four years and four months in prison if convicted.