Suspected arsonist arrested in fire that displaced single mom

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- Police say they've arrested a man suspected of setting an apartment on fire at a complex on Bonita Road in Chula Vista earlier this week.

Firefighters managed to finally put out the blaze, but not before the fire scorched the entire apartment. The home belonged to Melissa Medina, a single mother, who spoke to FOX 5 Thursday afternoon. She says crews managed to salvage a photo album.

"I cried and I cried," said Medina. "I want to thank the fire department because that was something that couldn't be replace."

She says there has been an overwhelming outreach of support from family, friends and even strangers wanting to help her. Several people have donated old clothes and a GoFundMe was set up to help raise money.

"It's so humbling how everyone is coming together to help me," Medina said.

Medina says although she has fallen on hard times, she is grateful. "It's hard to start over, but while the fire was going on I saw a firefighter wearing a 9/11 shirt and I thought how all of those people would give up their home (just) to have their love ones," she told FOX 5.