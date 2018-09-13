Car crashes into county jail downtown

SAN DIEGO — A car crashed into the side of San Diego County Jail downtown after a collision with another car on Front Street.

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the crash around 2:30 p.m. in the busy downtown corridor. Each of the two cars — a white Mazda and dark-colored BMW — were carrying a driver and one other passenger. One person from each vehicle was injured, police confirmed.

Officials said the damage to the side of the jail building was minimal.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.