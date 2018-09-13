2nd police officer involved in crash within several hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Just a few hours after two people were hurt in a crash involving an officer in the Grant Hill area, a second police cruiser was involved in a collision Thursday evening.

This crash was reported around 5:45 p.m. at 6th Street and Skyline Drive in the Skyline neighborhood.

Police say an officer was responding to an emergency with their siren activated and their emergency lights flashing when they made a U-turn at an intersection and collided with a Kia carrying five people. The other vehicle had been making a right turn and clipped the cruiser, which ended up on the curb, officers explained.

The passengers of the Kia reported minor injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment, though all were expected to make a full recovery, police said.

Traffic was slowed in the area as investigators worked the scene.