2 injured in Mid-City apartment blaze

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters extinguished an apartment fire late Thursday afternoon that forced evacuations and injured two.

Officials say the blaze was reported in a second-floor unit of 3-story apartment complex on Estrella Avenue in the Colina Del Sol neighborhood near City Heights.

Fire crews battled the flames while police blocked traffic in the area and residents evacuated the building. Firefighters had knocked down the blaze by around 5 p.m.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Capt. Stephen Laughlin said there was significant damage to the front end of the apartment. The two people injured were residents of the complex who broke in and tried to put out the flames, Laughlin said.