Officer, other driver injured in patrol car crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Two people were injured in a crash involving a San Diego Police officer in the Grant Hill area late Thursday afternoon.

The crash was reported shortly after 4 p.m. on 30th and L Street, when a patrol car and a Scion sedan were involved in a t-bone collision. SDPD Sgt. Rich Forsey told FOX 5 the patrol car had been travelling south toward a call at the time of the crash.

Police say the officer and Scion driver both suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Traffic investigators were on scene to determine exactly what caused the crash.