1 injured in shooting near USC’s Keck Hospital in LA

LOS ANGELES — One person was shot multiple times near the USC Health Sciences Campus in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Boyle Heights Thursday afternoon, KSWB broadcast partner KTLA reports.

The shooting was reported on the 2200 block of Norfolk Street — where the Keck Hospital is located — at about 5:10 p.m., Los Angeles Police Officer Jeff Lee said.

Officers found one person who had been shot multiple times, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital in unknown condition, according to Lee.

Officers set up a perimeter as authorities searched for the gunman. Police were stationed at a park between the Keck Hospital and LAC + USC Medical Center, aerial video from KTLA’s Sky5 showed.

