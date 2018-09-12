Widow pleads for help identifying elderly husband’s killer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – An Oceanside woman made a public plea for help finding her husband’s killer Wednesday.

Zui Pang said she believes her husband, John Roth, was murdered in his home. Pang could hardly hold back her tears as she made a plea for help to find her husband’s killer.

“I cannot accept the way John passed away,” she said.

Police investigators say Roth, 77, was murdered in his Oceanside home between the night of Aug. 13 and the morning of Aug. 14. The longtime Oceanside resident and Vietnam veteran was well known and liked in his neighborhood.

Pang found Roth when his she came home from work. She said she returned home to find the back door of the house open. She found her husband in bed and not breathing. Police said Roth had major wounds to his upper body. He died before he could be taken to the hospital.

It’s been more than a month since Roth’s death, but police say they have had few leads. On top of the $1000 reward offered by Crime Stoppers, Roth’s family has now added another $5000 in hopes that someone will come forward with some information about the killing

“I’m asking for help – anybody have information please report to the police department,” Pang said. “I want to catch the person who did this

Police believe Roth was likely killed during a robbery gone bad. There were items taken from the home, including Pang’s purse which was found a few blocks from the home.