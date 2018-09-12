Taco Bell ranks America’s favorite Mexican restaurant: study

SAN DIEGO – Many San Diegans will find this hard to believe, but Taco Bell was found to be America’s favorite “Mexican restaurant,” according to a new survey.

According to Harris Poll, Taco Bell beat Chipotle, who held the title in 2017, and Moe’s Southwest Grill to be named the favorite.

The Harris Poll Equitrend Study measures brands and asks customers questions about quality, familiarity and future consideration. The online survey had opinions from over 77,000 Americans who were older than 15.

Other Mexican chain restaurants in the survey were Qdoba, Baja Fresh and Del Taco.