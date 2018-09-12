Security a top priority for KAABOO in wake of Ice Cube concert shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEL MAR, Calif. -- Security remains a top priority at the Del Mar Fairgrounds as another large-scale event rolls into town this Friday, less than two weeks after a shooting took place at the venue.

It's KAABOO's fourth go-around at the fairgrounds and aside from making the event the best it can be, organizers are focused on making it the safest it can be.

"Every year we take a look at what worked and what didn’t work last year and make some tweaks, and we definitely are influenced from other festivals and other events," said KAABOO's director of safety and security Brett Arendt.

Arendt said the recent incident where a man pulled out a gun and shot into the air outside an Ice Cube concert at the fairgrounds led his team to tighten security further.

A big difference between the two events is metal detectors. While there were no metal detectors at that recent Ice Cube concert, people attending KAABOO should expect walk-through detectors and wands before entering the venue.

Other standard rules remain like no outside food and beverage or weapons allowed inside.

There are four main entrances to the event this year, in addition to one VIP entrance. There will be a dedicated line at each of the entrances for those who do not have a bag that needs to be searched.

KAABOO starts Friday and runs through Sunday.