SDSU cancels afternoon classes due to lack of water on campus

SAN DIEGO – A water outage at San Diego State University and a nearby neighborhood caused school officials to cancel classes through 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

City of San Diego utility officials said a contractor working near Rolando Boulevard and University Avenue hit a water main around noon.

Due to water being off in the area, including campus buildings, SDSU officials decided to cancel classes through 3:15 p.m. They were assessing the situation and will decide if later classes would be affected.

At 12:25 p.m., campus officials said the following building regained water service: Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union, East Commons, West Commons, Cuicacalli and University Towers. Restrooms were being opened at these locations.

“SDSU Alert: The City of San Diego has confirmed a water break off campus that is impacting SDSU. SDSU is in communications with the city and will have updates as they come,” campus officials tweeted around noon.

UPDATE: Classes are cancelled through 3:15 p.m. today, Sept. 12. An additional message will be sent later today about classes that are scheduled to start at 3:30 or later. Updates: https://t.co/L68moSUUGd — San Diego State University (@SDSU) September 12, 2018