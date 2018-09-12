Nation’s best passport center is in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Last year, the public library in the Otay Ranch Town Center processed 17,000 passport applications.

The library did such a good job that it beat out more than 7,500 passport processing centers to be named the best passport facility in the country by the U.S. Department of State, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

This year’s numbers look even better.

As of August 31, the Otay Ranch Branch of the Chula Vista Public Library processed 14,988 applications. At this rate – more than 60 applications each day – the library is on track to process 22,605 applications this year.

The department said the award is given to “facilities and agents who have gone above and beyond in offering superior customer service or implemented innovations that streamline processes and enhance the customer experience.”

Unlike many passport processing facilities in San Diego, the Otay Ranch library is open on Saturdays and accepts walk-ins. The library also lets people take passport photos on location and is open until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

