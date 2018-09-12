Track Hurricane Florence as it moves toward the East Coast

Eric Trump and his wife to visit San Diego this week

Eric Trump and his wife Lara attend the opening Trump Turnberry’s new golf course the King Robert The Bruce course in 2017. On Friday, they’ll attend a private event in La Jolla.
SAN DIEGO — As Election Day draws closer and campaign drums are beating, President Donald Trump’s middle son, Eric, and his wife, Lara, will be in town Friday afternoon for a private fundraiser luncheon in La Jolla.

They aren’t here to tout one particular candidate, although the seats of retiring GOP Congressman Darrell Issa and indicted Rep. Duncan D. Hunter, are being targeted by Democrats.

“They are here to support our entire local Republican ticket,” says Tony Kravarik, head of the San Diego County GOP. “And to excite and thank grassroots Republicans” at a separate gathering with volunteers after the luncheon.

During his father’s run for the presidency, Eric, 34, and his wife helped with fundraising and made numerous campaign appearances on Trump’s behalf.

