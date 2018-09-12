Dry, breezy weather increases wildfire danger

SAN DIEGO — Breezy and very dry conditions in local mountain passes and desert slopes will create elevated wildfire risks in the San Diego area Wednesday, according to forecasters.

Through Wednesday evening, humidity levels will likely drop to the teens and single digits in the East County, where afternoon and evening wind gusts could reach 50 miles per hour or higher, the National Weather Service said. The conditions will result in heightened fire dangers in the affected areas, the agency reported.

Thursday and Friday will bring somewhat higher atmospheric moisture, but that will be offset by increasing temperatures, meteorologists said.

The winds will decrease toward the end of the workweek, according to the NWS.