Construction crew breaks North County gas line

SAN DIEGO -- Utility crews are working to stop a natural gas leak in Black Mountain Ranch late Wednesday afternoon.

The leak was caused by a construction crew working on Coyote Bush Drive near Camino del Sur. A backhoe was digging a channel for a residential development when they struck the line around 1:30 p.m., San Diego police told FOX 5. Officials expected it to take two hours or more to get the leak under control.

A Hazmat team, Rancho Santa Fe Fire crews and SDG&E workers were all on scene. Police said no evacuations had been ordered, but a Target store and homes on nearby Del Sur Ridge Road would be the first to evacuate if an order became necessary.

No injuries were reported.

The gas line break came on the same day as two other local utility woes: a ruptured gas line in Otay Mesa West and a water main break that cancelled classes at San Diego State.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.