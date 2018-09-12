Track Hurricane Florence as it moves toward the East Coast

Clairemont bank robber uses note to steal cash

SAN DIEGO – Authorities are seeking the public’s help Wednesday to find the man who robbed a Wells Fargo branch in Clairemont Mesa and left with cash.

The suspect entered the bank in the 5500 block of Balboa Avenue about 5 p.m. Tuesday, approached a teller and presented a note demanding money, according to FBI Special Agent Davene Butler.

The robber was given cash and walked away from the bank, Butler said.

The thief was described as a white man in his 60s, 6 feet tall with gray hair. He was wearing a long-sleeved shirt, jeans, white visor and sunglasses, Butler said.

A weapon was not seen during the robbery, Butler said.

Anyone with information about the suspect was asked to call the San Diego FBI office at 858-320-1800 or San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

