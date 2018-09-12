Amazon to ship full-size real Christmas trees this year

Amazon is upping its game this holiday season by selling live Christmas trees.

The 7-feet-tall trees, including Douglas firs and Norfolk Island pines, will be shipped in boxes and without water, USA Today reported. The trees will arrive within 10 days of being cut down.

Some of the trees will even qualify for the free, two-day shipping for Amazon Prime members. The trees, wreaths and garlands will go on sale in November, according to the report.

Last year, Amazon sold live trees, but they were less than 3-feet-tall.