President Trump, First Lady honor 9/11 victims in Pennsylvania ceremony

SHANKSVILLE, Pa. — President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attended a 9/11 anniversary ceremony in Pennsylvania Tuesday.

Trump tweeted about the trip from Washington in a tweet saying the ceremony honored victims from Flight 93.

Departing Washington, D.C. to attend a Flight 93 September 11th Memorial Service in Shanksville, Pennsylvania with Melania. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/O2sFUeRqeb — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2018

In remembrance, Trump also posted “17 years since September 11th!”