Watch Live: 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony from New York City World Trade Center

NEW YORK – The names of those killed 17 years ago on 9/11 are being read now during a memorial ceremony at the World Trade Center.

Timelapse dedicated to rebuilding efforts of the World Trade Center

EarthCam shared its new 8-year time-lapse movie of a building that serves as a reminder of the strength and resilience of the American spirit: 3 World Trade Center.

From May 2010 to September 2018, EarthCam’s ultra-high resolution webcams documented each stage of the construction process, moving vertically with the building and archiving nearly 2 million megapixel images.

The 80-story tower stands 1,079 feet tall, making it the second tallest building in the WTC complex and the fifth tallest building in New York City.

The new movie was part of an ongoing effort to document the progress made in rebuilding this significant site.