Poll: Majority of county residents support change for Del Mar gun show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEL MAR, Calif. - With a decision expected Tuesday on the future of the popular gun shows at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, a majority of San Diego County residents contacted in a weekend poll said they think it should be illegal to sell most kinds of firearms on the state-owned property.

An online poll of 500 adults by SurveyUSA showed 51 percent of the respondents think the law should be changed to prohibit the sale of military-style weapons at the state-owned fairgrounds, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. Only 38 percent said the law should remain as it is, and 11 percent were not sure. The question had a 5.5 percent margin of error.

Even Republicans, known for their pro-gun stance, favored limits, with 45 percent saying military-style weapons should be illegal to own and sell, and 41 percent saying they should be legal. Only 23 percent of Democrats who responded said the weapons should be legal.

“People are scared of the gun violence in their communities,” said Rose Ann Sharp, a Del Mar resident and founder of NeverAgainCa, a Del Mar-based group working to end the gun shows. “This poll shows that they want something done.”

A leading supporter of the gun show, San Diego County Gun Owners Executive Director Michael Schwartz, said the poll gives an inaccurate picture of the activities at the event.

Read more at San Diego Union-Tribune.