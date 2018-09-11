Police: Man arrested on suspicion of shooting BB gun at another man inside vehicle

EL CAJON, Calif. — A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of firing at least one shot from a BB gun at another man in a vehicle on a road in El Cajon, authorities said Tuesday.

Dispatchers received reports of a BB gun shooting that shattered the back windshield of a vehicle near the intersection of Graves Avenue and Graves Lane around 7 p.m. Monday, San Diego County sheriff’s Lt. Rich Williams said.

A man was doing donuts in a Dodge Challenger on Graves Avenue near the El Cajon DMV when another man approached him and tried to get him to stop, NBC7 reported.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were under investigation. No injuries were reported.

A witness described the suspect vehicle as a black sedan, possibly a Dodge Charger, Williams said.

Deputies responded and located a vehicle matching the description on Poinciana Drive, Williams said.

Deputies pulled the vehicle over, located a BB gun inside and arrested a 22-year-old man driving the vehicle on suspicion of firing a BB gun at a moving car and felony vandalism, Williams said.