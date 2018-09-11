National City school district equips buses with new alert systems

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — The National School District has installed in its fleet of 10 school buses new alert systems intended to ensure students are not left behind at the end of a route.

The Child Check-Mate System is designed to prompt bus drivers to sweep the interior for any children before exiting, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

When the engine is turned off, the interior lights are automatically illuminated. Drivers are supposed to walk to the rear of the bus to deactivate the system.

If a driver opens a door while the system is activated, the horn will sound for 30 minutes or until the system is deactivated.

The upgrades were made to comply with state regulations that required school districts to install child safety alert systems prior to the 2018-19 school year.

