Kaiser hospital evacuated due to possible shooting in Downey, authorities say

DOWNEY, Calif. – One person has been detained after authorities responded to reports of a “possible active shooter” at Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Downey on Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Around noon, Sheriff’s deputies and Downey police officers were dispatched to the medical facility — which is located at 9333 Imperial Highway — following reports of a possible shooting, the department tweeted.

There have been no immediate confirmed reports of shots fired or any injuries, however, KTLA reported.

One person — identified by law enforcement as a “suspect” — has been detained in connection with the incident.

@DowneyPolice have confirmed there are no injuries. Officers/deputies continue a systematic search for any possible additional suspects and evidence. Stay clear of area. Those inside #Kaiser, remain sheltered and wait for law enforcement instruction. — LASD Norwalk Station (@NorwalkLASD) September 11, 2018

The hospital has been evacuated as authorities conduct a thorough search of the building for any victims or possible additional suspects, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Sky5 video over the hospital showed numerous law enforcement personnel at the scene, and at least a dozen patrol vehicles were parked on the street outside.

Dozens of people who were cleared from the medical center could be seen marching out single-file, some with their arms up, the aerial footage showed.

Amid the ongoing police activity, people are being asked to avoid the hospital. Those still inside the building are being urged to shelter in place.

Downey police confirmed there were no injuries in the possible shooting.

Check back for updates on this developing story.