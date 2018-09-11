× Ex-boyfriend murdered El Cajon teen, police say

PHOENIX, Az. – The ex-boyfriend of Kiera Bergman, a 19-year-old El Cajon woman whose body was found in Arizona, is facing charges in her murder, Phoenix police said Tuesday.

Police investigators developed probable cause to recommend charges of first-degree murder, improper removal of a body and evidence tampering against 23-year-old Jon Christopher Clark for the murder of Kiera Bergman.

Phoenix police had already arrested Bergman’s ex-boyfriend while interviewing him about Bergman’s disappearance. A search of his car turned up several stolen IDs, ABC Phoenix reported. He was arrested and charged with 22 counts of aggravated felony theft and two counts of forgery.

Bergman’s body was found September 3 at 3 p.m. near state Route 85 and Hazen Road in West Valley, outside Phoenix, according to Phoenix police Sgt. Vince Lewis. Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials found her body and contacted Phoenix police.

Bergman was last seen at her home on 51st Avenue and Thunderbird Road on August 4. She left her home and did not return.