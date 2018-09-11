El Cajon councilman served with another lawsuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL CAJON, Calif. -- During the El Cajon City Council meeting Tuesday, councilmember Ben Kalasho was served with papers for a lawsuit. He is accused of violating people's right to free speech.

Kalasho, who is already on probation for breaking Workmans Comp laws, has been the subject of other lawsuits. He, his wife and nonprofit have been sued for defamation and fraud.

A beauty pageant contestant has also accused Kalasho of asking her for sexual favors in exchange for the crown, something Kalasho has denied.

The new lawsuit was filed weeks ago in federal court, but they had not been able to serve Kalasho with the documents until Tuesday night.

“Public officials that use their personal pages to do public commentary lose their personal page status," said Mark Lane, the plaintiff in the case. "It’s now an open page and constituents and citizens have access to it and can talk and can engage,"

Kalasho did not make himself available for comment about the lawsuit or his other legal troubles.